Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 114,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.39 billion, a PE ratio of -263.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.89.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The business’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Pinduoduo by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,359,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Pinduoduo by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 135,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

