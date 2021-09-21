Pinkcoin (PINK) One Day Volume Tops $6,650.00

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 21st. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $6,650.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.00402193 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004434 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006781 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.94 or 0.01001808 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 456,177,449 coins and its circulating supply is 430,917,013 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

