Piper Sandler Boosts Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Price Target to $9.00

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

Synlogic stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synlogic will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Synlogic by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Synlogic during the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

