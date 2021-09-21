Piper Sandler Comments on Par Pacific Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) – Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Par Pacific in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Par Pacific’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.14) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $876.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.38. Par Pacific has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Par Pacific by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

