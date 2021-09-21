Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Analysts at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 134.45% from the company’s previous close.

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,395. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The firm has a market cap of $842.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.27. Gossamer Bio has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $13.65.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

