PIXEL (PXL) Price Hits $0.0039 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 50.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $178.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,438.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.51 or 0.01267340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.09 or 0.00513576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.45 or 0.00350968 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00055256 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PXL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

