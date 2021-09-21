Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) Short Interest Update

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 474,000 shares, a drop of 25.8% from the August 15th total of 639,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 558,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of Platinum Group Metals stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. Platinum Group Metals has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 1.99.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:PLG) (TSE:PTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Platinum Group Metals by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Platinum Group Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 222.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 57,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

About Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. operates as a mining company. It focuses on production of platinum and palladium. The firm deals with waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa. The company was founded by R. Michael Jones on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

