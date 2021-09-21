PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $30.99. PLDT shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 398 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average is $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.14 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 25.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PLDT Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.844 per share. This represents a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLDT by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

