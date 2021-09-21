PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is a precision oncology company. It engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. PMV Pharmaceuticals Inc.is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. “

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PMVP. Oppenheimer began coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.40.

PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 13,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $400,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,900 shares of company stock worth $12,149,922. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 163.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PMV Pharmaceuticals (PMVP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.