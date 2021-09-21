PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 483 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NAVI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.72.

Shares of Navient stock opened at $22.58 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.82.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

