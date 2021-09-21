PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 144 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

IYM stock opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $141.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.31.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.