PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,690,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,655,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Shares of QuantumScape stock opened at $20.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a PE ratio of -53.31. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.13.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

