PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $136,000 Stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 48.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TechTarget alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.38.

TechTarget stock opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.75 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at $627,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 17,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $1,211,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,359 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.