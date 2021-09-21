PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 660 Shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $75,000. Knott David M bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 34.2% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $56,096.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Sullivan sold 8,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $439,083.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,999.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,987 shares of company stock valued at $4,437,200. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $45.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.56 and a beta of 1.86. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.28 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.