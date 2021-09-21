PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 861 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 36.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Continental Resources by 4,478.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLR opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $43.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 603.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently -51.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLR. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

