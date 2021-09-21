Po.et Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Po.et has a total market cap of $451,236.49 and approximately $15.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00126386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00012505 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044306 BTC.

Po.et Profile

Po.et is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

