POA (POA) Price Down 16.1% Over Last 7 Days

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. POA has a market capitalization of $8.83 million and approximately $132,393.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, POA has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.
About POA
POA (POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 291,891,468 coins. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official website is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
