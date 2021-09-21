Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $147.07.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Polaris alerts:

PII stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.37. The stock had a trading volume of 4,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,148. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Polaris by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after buying an additional 28,504 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the second quarter worth $420,000. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Polaris in the first quarter worth $801,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Polaris during the second quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.