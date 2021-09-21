PolkaDomain (NAME) Trading Down 33.7% Over Last 7 Days

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 33.7% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000599 BTC on exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $785,432.61 and $2,652.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00065365 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00107649 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.28 or 0.06710522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,228.88 or 1.00088119 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.80 or 0.00750869 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,105,849 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

