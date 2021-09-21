Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $181,238.00

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market cap of $3.49 million and $181,238.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $191.60 or 0.00454949 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polyient Games Governance Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00125230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012178 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token (CRYPTO:PGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polyient Games Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polyient Games Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.