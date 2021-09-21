Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Short Interest Update

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,800 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the August 15th total of 1,533,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 235.4 days.

Polymetal International stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $18.14 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

