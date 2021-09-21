POSCO (NYSE:PKX) is Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP cut its position in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 39.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the period. POSCO accounts for 16.5% of Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Edgbaston Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in POSCO were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in POSCO by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 10,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in POSCO by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in POSCO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in POSCO by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKX stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. 1,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, POSCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

