Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.48. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total value of $708,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,355 in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 106,366.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. 73.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

