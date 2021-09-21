Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

PINC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th.

PINC stock opened at $38.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.26. Premier has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.25.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Premier had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,959,812.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,451,000 after acquiring an additional 111,548 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,400,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,659,000 after acquiring an additional 106,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after acquiring an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,433,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,038,000 after acquiring an additional 118,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 53.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,302,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

