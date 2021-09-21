Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 135.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,451 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 56.6% during the second quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd. now owns 200,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,657,000 after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in QUALCOMM by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 309,605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after buying an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 148,804 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.05. 59,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,885,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.45. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average is $137.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

