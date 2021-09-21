Prentice Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after buying an additional 1,528,211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.91. 39,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,297,217. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.42 and its 200-day moving average is $147.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.74 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $245.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research upped their price target on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.03.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

