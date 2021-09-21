Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,971 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2,663.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.55. 3,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.34. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

