Prentice Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.4% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,038,967.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,938 shares of company stock valued at $41,349,429 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.04.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $416.76. 9,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,197. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $400.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $431.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.