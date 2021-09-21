Princeton Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 27.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total value of $21,939,344.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,313 shares of company stock valued at $85,769,644 in the last ninety days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.36. 15,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,405. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.34 and a twelve month high of $293.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.44 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

