Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Amgen stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.84. 23,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,720. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $122.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.86.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

