Princeton Capital Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 110,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

TFFP stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,025. The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other TFF Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Glenn R. Mattes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $71,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reduced their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

