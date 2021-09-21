Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 8,410 Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in MicroVision in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,832,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth $5,042,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth $373,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth $2,936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of MVIS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.67. The stock had a trading volume of 27,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,127,497. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. MicroVision, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 13.09.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,221.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Analysts forecast that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MicroVision Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

