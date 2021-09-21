Princeton Capital Management LLC Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,953,764.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $190,046.74. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares in the company, valued at $16,531,542.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 184,267 shares of company stock valued at $73,123,720. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.26. 8,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,670. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.14 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.74 and a 52-week high of $515.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.20.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

