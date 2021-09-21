Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 269.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.63% of Encore Capital Group worth $37,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 483,268 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $321,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.67. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.34 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

