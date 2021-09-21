Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $39,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 51.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after acquiring an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Saia by 25.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after acquiring an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 103.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 122,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $20,034,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $242.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.06. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $259.13. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

