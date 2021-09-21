Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,327 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of MicroStrategy worth $36,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MicroStrategy by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,739,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385 over the last ninety days. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $588.39 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $1,315.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $652.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.76.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $920.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

