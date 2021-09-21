Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 14,952 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 799,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,952 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $34,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

