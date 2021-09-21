Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 263.3% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Shares of MO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.32. 34,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,258,863. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.57%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

