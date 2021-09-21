Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $7.45 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.86. The company had a trading volume of 363,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,039,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.53 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.