Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases 5,407 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $859,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 171.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $11,864,000.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $74.44. 15,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,410. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.94 and a 12 month high of $78.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.53.

