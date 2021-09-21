Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IXG traded up $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $76.92. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,790. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.