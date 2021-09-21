Private Portfolio Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLH. Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $296,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.08. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,145. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.16 and its 200-day moving average is $146.11. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $138.10 and a 52 week high of $167.91.

