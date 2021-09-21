Private Portfolio Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 291,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,239,000 after buying an additional 76,099 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS EFG traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.97. 670,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.