Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFPT opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.53 million. Analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFPT shares. JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

