Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosus presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. 584,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Prosus has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

