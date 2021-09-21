ProximaX (XPX) Hits Market Cap of $7.06 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 21st. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $7.06 million and $129,393.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

