Public Index Network (PIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.68 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, Public Index Network has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $25,221.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00065488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.64 or 0.00167664 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00108231 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,825.74 or 0.06706925 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,147.19 or 1.00036925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.67 or 0.00751617 BTC.

Public Index Network Coin Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Public Index Network Coin Trading

