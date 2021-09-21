Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. 5,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average session volume of 1,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.85.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

