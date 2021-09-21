PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 4.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 1,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 956,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.
PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46.
In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $4,571,371. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.
About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
