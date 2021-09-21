PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Up 4.1%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s stock price traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.78. 1,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 956,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $4,571,371. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

