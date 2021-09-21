Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $971,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,897,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 13.46, a current ratio of 14.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.30.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

